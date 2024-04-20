Russia's War Losses In Ukraine Rise By 750 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses since the large-scale invasion have reached 458,580. That's including 750 soldiers and officers killed or wounded in the past day alone.

The updated assessment was delivered by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,213 Russian tanks (+8 in the past 24 hours), 13,873 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 11,678 (+20) artillery systems, 1,046 multiple rocket launchers, 763 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 348 (+1) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,341 (+30) UAVs, 2,109 (+13) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 15,717 (+46) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,918 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

Ukrainian troops hit Russian EW system in Zaporizhzhia axis

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 105 combat engagements took place along the line of contact in Ukraine in the past day.