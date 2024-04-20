Air Defense Destroyed Two Missiles And Three Reconnaissance Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces destroyed two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three reconnaissance drones fired at Ukraine last night.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to Oleshchuk, on the night of April 20, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, and two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles from the Black Sea.

Ukraine needs deeply echeloneddefense system –Force spokesperson

"Two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles were destroyed by the Anti-Aircraft Missile Defense Forces. Also, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed in the southern direction - two Orlan-10 and one Superkam," noted Oleshchuk.

As reported, last night Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with missiles.