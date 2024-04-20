Today In Kuwait History:

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 20 (KUNA) -- 1928 -- A special British plane arrives in Kuwait offering a 15 rupee ticket to be on a flight. 1942 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sign, during era of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the first trade agreement for regulating bilateral trade. 1973 -- Iraqi forces carry out an incursion into the Kuwaiti territories occupying two border outposts. 1991 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decrees forming the first government after the liberation. 2003 -- The former parliament member Issa Bahman dies at the age of 72. (end) rk

