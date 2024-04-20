               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mumbai Police Warned Of 'Major Incident' By Lawrence Bishnoi's Man Days After Firing At Salman Khan's House


4/20/2024 2:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police has informed that an unknown person called the the police control room and said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to come to Mumbai and carry out a major incident.
“After the call, the Mumbai Police control contacted the local police station,” it said.

MENAFN20042024007365015876ID1108117305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search