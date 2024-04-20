In Russia's Kaluga Region Drone Targets Energy Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Saturday, April 20, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged in Russia's Kaluga region of Russia as a result of a drone attack.

That's according to a local governor, Vladislav Shapsha , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight, in the Maloyaroslavetsky district, as a result of a UAV explosion near an electric substation, the energy infrastructure was slightly damaged. There are no casualties. Emergency services scrambled to the scene for repair works," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Enemy attacks Nikopol district 20 times in one day with artillery and, destruction reported

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday night, the Bryansk region governor said six drones had allegedly been downed, adding that a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility.