War Update: 102 Combat Clashes In Ukraine On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine reported 102 combat engagements with the Russian invasion forces in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched a total of 29 missile attacks and 67 airstrikes, as well as 67 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at various settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have left a number of civilians wounded. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure objects were destroyed or damaged.

Overnight, Russian invaders launched yet another massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles of various types. Information on the terrorist attack is currently being updated.

On April 19, air strikes hit Volfyne (Sumy region), Senkove (Kharkiv region), Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Ivanivka, Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne, Druzhba, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, New York, Yuryivka, Novopokrovske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske (Donetsk region), Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region), and Ivanivka (Kherson region).

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. Enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to other axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy ran no offensive (assault) operations.

Lyman axis: the invaders launched 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Tverdokhlibove, Kreminna (Luhansk region), Yampolivka, Terny, and Torske (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: Ukrainian troops repelled 23 assaults in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, and Urozhaine (Donetsk region). With air support, the invaders undertook 23 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses in the area.

Orikhiv axis: the adversary launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region) and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. On April 19, the invaders launched seven unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, the Ukrainian forcees continue to actively inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

On April 19, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on six enemy manpower clusters and a command post.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions rocked the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Odesa in the early hours of Saturday amid an air raid alert.