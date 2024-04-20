Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian EW System In Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Southern Operational Zone's Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukraine's Defense Forces air reconnaissance units spotted and effectively destroyed a Russian e-warfare system, using kamikaze drones.

That's according to the National Guard of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian invaders lost yet another electronic warfare station as a result of our strike.

"The functions of the enemy's equipment were 'modernized' with a kamikaze drone operated by aerial scouts from the National Guard's 23rd Khortytsia Brigade," the report reads.

Ukrainiandestroy 20 enemy tanks, more than 70 vehicles in past week

As Ukrinform reported earlier, National Guardsmen operating in the Southern warzone destroyed a Russian checkpoint, using an FPV killer drone.

Illustrative photo: Focus