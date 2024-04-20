Explosions Rock Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the sounds of explosions were heard in the early hours of Saturday amid an air raid alert.

This was reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster, Ukrinform saw.

"The sound of an explosion rang out in Zaporizhzhia," the report reads.

The Air Force Command had warned residents of an air raid threat. An air alert is active across the region.

"In Zaporizhzhia, another explosion was heard," the public broadcaster reported at 04:59.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, a series of blasts were reported in Sumy during an air raid alert late Friday. The Russians launched a missile attack targeting civilian infrastructure.