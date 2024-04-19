(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Costa Rica Seeks to Attract More Cruise Passengers to the Country ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Economic Updated: April 20, 2024Costa Rica Seeks to Attract More Cruise Passengers to the Country By TCRN STAFF April 19, 2024

Costa Rica participated by showing the best as a destination for cruise lines at Seatrade Cruise Global 2024, considered the most important cruise fair in the world, which took place from April 8 to 12, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, USA primary purpose of this strategic participation is to increase the arrival of cruise passengers to the Costa Rican Pacific and Caribbean.

The presence of Costa Rica at Seatrade Cruise Global 2024 is part of the strategic actions contemplated to attract cruise lines to the country, providing the opportunity to position the destination for cruise passengers, allowing greater economic benefits, productive chains and job creation in the port cities. For this edition, the ICT participates with an exhibition stand with a physical space of 300 square feet, to offer general information about the country, provide the characteristics of the ports, tourist attractions, facilities in the destination and entry requirements.

“The Costa Rican Tourism Institute, together with the business sector related to cruises and the port authorities of the Pacific and the Caribbean, actively participate in the Seatrade Cruise Global 2024 fair. This fair is the most important cruise fair held in America and the Caribbean with the participation of the main cruise lines worldwid .