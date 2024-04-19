Arnoldo André: From A Coffee Farm To The Costa Rican Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Worship

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Each person has a story to tell, a unique moment, experiences, and with them, lessons for life, slogans, and approaches that motivate them to achieve their purposes, our TCRN team believes that an athlete, artist, journalist, or politician beyond their professional functions, is a human being who can always be an inspiration to others, on this occasion, we talked to a very particular tico.

Through a pleasant interview with Mr. Arnoldo André, better known as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, he told his story, his experiences, and how they have shaped the man he is today, taking into account every path of his life the values of his parents: honesty, discipline, perseverance, and respect for others, which guide him in every decision and every action.

Don Arnoldo was born 63 years ago and grew up in Tres Ríos, a town between San José and Cartago, which is characterized by coffee production.

In Tres Ríos, his family has a coffee farm that has been passed from generation to generation, since his great-grandfather acquired it in 1904, where he spent his childhood.

Regarding his kindergarten, elementary, and high school education,“I studied at the Humboldt School, a place where I have fond memories and excellent friends” said André.

Regarding his university education, since 1984 he has a degree in Law and Notary Public from the University of Costa Rica, he is also a Doctor in Law (1984-1988) (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of Hamburg, Germany, and in 2003 he completed his studies in INCAE (Legal Aspects of International Business) at George Town University, Washington. He speaks his native language, Spanish, and two other languages: English and German.

Don Arnoldo's interest in studying law arose from his desire to contribute to development and justice in Costa Rica, as well as to come to understand the social architecture of the country.“The example of Costa Ricans committed to the welfare of society motivated me to pursue this career with determination and vocation of service.”

The doctorate in International Law, which he completed at the University of Hamburg, Germany, was through a scholarship “Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst ” (German Academic Exchange Service): a German organization that promotes academic exchange and international cooperation in the field of higher education.

Referring to the studies and the different countries he has been to, including Costa Rica, the Minister shared with our team how he considers each specialization and the university or institute he attended. For him, each academic experience has been invaluable in his professional and personal development.“In a few words, I can say that each one has provided a unique and complementary perspective to my legal education, from the ability to connect with other cultures and the opportunity to exchange best practices,” he said.

As a professor of International Law (1984-1994) at the University of Costa Rica, what did he emphasize most to his students at that time? Would he teach again today?

As a professor of International Law, Don Arnoldo emphasized on instilling in his students a deep understanding of the fundamental principles of international law and its application in the global context. He always emphasized the importance of international justice and diplomacy in resolving conflicts between nations.

“As to whether I would teach again today, I would consider this possibility with enthusiasm. The opportunity to share knowledge, foster critical thinking, and contribute to the academic development of students is a rewarding experience that I would always be willing to return to. Education is a fundamental pillar for the progress of society, and the classroom is a space where ideas are cultivated and future leaders and professionals are formed,” said Minister André.

Arnoldo André was part of the law firm Lexincorp, where he was also a founding partner (2008-2022).

The also Costa Rican lawyer, defined as an enriching experience the fact of having put into practice his knowledge and fulfilling responsibilities in Lexincorp.“I maintain good relations with my colleagues throughout Central America and I fondly remember the challenges and achievements shared during that time. However, due to my duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs, I am not connected with the firm at this time”.

Knowing that the Minister was President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Central American country (2010-2013), we asked him how the relations with the current Chamber and what he told us about the progress and work?

According to Don Arnoldo's answer, his relationship with the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce was an opportunity to contribute to the economic development of the country during the three years he served as President.“The relations with the current Chamber are cordial and I am sure that it will continue working for the business progress of our country”.