Greenenergybreaks - Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Bringing Green Energy Solutions To Often Overlooked Segment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, aims to make solar power and other green energy solutions accessible to mid-tier companies that large energy companies and consulting firms in the sustainability market often overlook.“The company's operational model involves identifying localized clean energy solutions and microgrids it can finance, develop and profitably sell to customers in business and residential circles while also retaining ownership of some energy systems that Correlate can use to sustain its own cash flow needs and build earnings for its shareholders... Correlate's completed projects include the 26,000 individual solar panels atop the MGM Mandalay Resort in Las Vegas, which comprised the largest rooftop solar project (8.2 MW) west of the Mississippi when they were installed nearly a decade ago. Correlate has also completed a 12.9 MW system for Arizona State University that provides 71% of campus solar output to offset 15,600 tons of carbon dioxide each year, 6.48 MW for NFL stadiums in California, New York, Washington, and Massachusetts, and a 4.5 MW system for Albertsons-Safeway stores in California,” a recent article reads.“Solar's the most applicable technology. Right now, it's basically beating the grid for cost,” CEO Todd Michaels is quoted as saying.

Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit .

