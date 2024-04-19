420 With CNW - Report Shows The US Cannabis Industry Now Employs 440,000 Full-Time

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent yearly report on marijuana sector employment in the United States

reveals a nearly 5% increase

in full-time cannabis jobs over the past year, marking a turnaround from the approximately 2% decline compared to 2022. Despite this increase, it represents the smallest annual growth since 2017.

According to the report by Vangst, a Colorado-based cannabis staffing company, and Whitney Economics, an analytics company, legal marijuana in...

