Miningnewsbreaks Why Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) , formerly Advance United Holdings Inc., is leveraging an entirely different approach to the mining industry.“[The company] has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing their value through the application of modern technology. The object is to eventually monetize the projects to add value for its shareholders... It leaves the actual gold mining to others who are experts in that area. Advanced Gold Exploration's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work that were previously not economically viable, but that the company believes have economic value at today's gold prices. Advanced Gold Exploration funds the reworking of historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports that document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value of the properties,” a recent article reads. The company's projects include: the Melba Property , the site of a former producing gold mine located about 15 kilometers north of the gold mining center of Kirkland Lake, Ontario; the Doyle Property , which lies in the Batchawana Greenstone Belt located north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; the Landrum Property , which is in Edgefield County, South Carolina, in the Carolina Gold Belt, home of at least five past-producing gold mines and one currently producing gold mine; and the Paint Lake Road Property , located in Wawa, Ontario, and is less than five kilometers from Wesdome's operating Mishi Open Pit gold mine.“Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire.”

About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration (Formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine; rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing its value through the application of modern technology, funding the reworking of data and moving to recognize the current value of assets. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that its projects can all advance in the shortest possible time frame. To learn more about the company, visit .

