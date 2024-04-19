I'm Breaking New Ground At CNH - Katie Hoare

(MENAFN
- 3BL) CNH has developed its I'm Breaking New Ground series to recognize organizations and individuals who are committed to making a difference. The company welcomes Kate Hoare, winner of the Women in Ag Award at Agritechnica, to the series. Kate, together with her husband Kevin, actively pioneered a biomethane-capturing slurry lagoon at Trenance Farm in Cornwall thanks to CNH's partnership with Bennamann . Their innovative sustainable farming model not only minimizes the environmental footprint but also sets a pioneering example for other farms to follow.
Follow CNH's YouTube Channel to discover more of these projects, as the company and the individuals they highlight continue Breaking New Ground.
MENAFN19042024007202015466ID1108117118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.