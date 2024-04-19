3SI And Wren Merges With Edge360 To Strengthen Commitment To Reducing Crime And Enhancing Security

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MALVERN, Pa. & ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– 3SI + Wren and Edge360 are proud to announce their recent merger, signaling a significant stride toward transforming the landscape of crime prevention and video management solutions. This strategic merger aligns with our dedication to impacting the cycle of crime and delivering on our mission to create a safer world.

Last year, 3SI and Wren embarked on an intensive strategic planning process culminating in a landmark merger with Edge360, a veteran-led innovator in video management solutions. Their best-in-class VMS, Surveill , is built on modern IT architecture that includes containers and microservices, which are unique features of the Surveill platform. These features enable Surveill to offer a feature-rich solution that reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering optimal performance.

With nearly 400 employees, the combined capabilities of 3SI, Wren, and Edge360 will provide our clients with comprehensive solutions to combat high-value or volume asset theft, mitigate repeat crimes, and keep people safe. Our integrated approach covers the entire crime cycle, from detection and deterrence to apprehending criminals, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and innovative strategies.

“We are incredibly excited about the future possibilities this merger opens up,” said Matt Kushner, CEO of the newly formed organization.“By combining our strengths, we are enhancing our competitive edge and fortifying our commitment to innovation in the physical security sector.”

Edge360 was established in 2010 by John Rezzonico and Bill MacKrell. Initially, the company was a systems integrator, focusing on significant security projects. After recognizing several struggles their clients faced in VMS platforms, they developed Surveill, which is utilized by Enterprise commercial and government clients.

John Rezzonico, co-founder and President of Edge360, shared,“This merger is not just a testament to our past success but a beacon for future innovation and growth. By combining the unique strengths of these organizations, we are an unstoppable force, poised to expand our impact across the financial, retail, law enforcement, and government sectors through Surveill and our strengthened partnerships.”

About 3SI, Wren, and Edge360

With over a century of combined experience in safety and security, 3SI, Wren, and Edge360 are leading global security technology providers. We deliver intelligent solutions to cover the complete crime cycle, encompassing video management services for identifying criminal activity, custom-built solutions designed to detect and deter crime, and advanced capabilities for tracking and apprehending criminals.

Embraced by over 10,200 law enforcement agencies, our unique solutions deliver crime intelligence directly to first responders and investigators, enabling swift actions leading to arrests and crime prevention. Physical Security Leaders trust our services across Enterprise verticals. Furthermore, 3SI's CovertTrack division actively provides local and federal agencies with custom-built solutions for proactive crime prevention.

