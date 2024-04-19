Germany Sends More Than 100 Humanitarian Aid Shipments In Support Of Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, Germany has sent more than 100 humanitarian aid shipments in support of Ukraine's energy sector. The country is also the largest donor of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Germany is the largest donor of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. Its contribution came to EUR 225 million. Over two years since the full-scale war started, we have received more than 100 power equipment shipments from German partners,” Galushchenko wrote.

The Ukrainian minister thanked German Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck for his visit to Kyiv and continuous support for Ukraine.

According to Galushchenko, enhancing the energy security is one of the common priorities of Ukraine and Germany.

A reminder that, on April 18, 2024, German Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit . The delegation included the representatives of Germany's defense industry and energy sector.

In the course of the visit, Habeck discussed a number of energy and defense projects with Ukrainian government officials. In his words, German large enterprises are interested in doing business in Ukraine in the field of agriculture, healthcare and defense industry.

Photo: German Galushchenko, Facebook