US Education Dept. Leads Investigations Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 19 (KUNA) -- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday the Department of Education leads a civil rights investigation of more than 100 activists who were arrested at Columbia University campus yesterday while protesting the war in Gaza.

"There's a couple things I do want to say, is that we know this is a deeply painful moment for many communities impacted by this conflict.

"The president and our administration continue to speak out and forcefully condemn anti-Semitism and our administration is implementing the first ever national strategy to counter anti-Semitism," she said in a press briefing as the protests entered their third day.

"In recent months, we've seen a shocking rise in anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate in the US and around the world," Karine pointed out.

"He has also been clear that hate has no place in America whether it is based on race, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or any other form of hate, which is why there is no place for discrimination on college campuses or anywhere, anywhere in America.

"The president also believes that free speech, debate and nondiscrimination on college campuses are important American values.

"When students are subject to hostile environments because of their faith or ethnicity, schools must act, students must be safe to learn and that's where we stand on that one," she added.

Dozens of activists denouncing Israel's war in Gaza remain camped out on the West Lawn of Columbia University today, a day after New York City police arrested more than 100 people on suspicion of criminal trespass during a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

Now, students at several other universities are planning rallies in solidarity with the Columbia University demonstrators, according to a CNN report.

The University of North Carolina Students for Justice in Palestine is holding a solidarity rally Friday.

The Boston University Students for Justice in Palestine announced an "emergency rally."

The Students for Justice in Palestine at The Ohio State University announced an "emergency protest supporting Gaza solidarity encampment."

And the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee announced a student walkout "in solidarity with steadfast Columbia students."

Tensions are high at Columbia University over the Israel-Hamas war and the school's response to ongoing protests on campus.

School administrators have restricted campus access to students and staff with university IDs.

Shouting and chanting resumed early Friday morning from the direction of the school's main lawn, where it appears pro-Palestinian demonstrators have reoccupied the area for a third straight day.

Video from overhead showed protesters sprawling on sleeping bags and mats, with banners and Palestinian flags laid out around them. They are demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and for the university to divest from Israel.

The NYPD arrested more than 100 people Thursday at the encampment they set up on the main lawn, as demonstrations continued on and off the school's campus in Upper Manhattan.

"I didn't think there was a safety concern at all, because they were actually passing out food to everybody coming by, they were really interacting," CBS New York quoted a student as saying.

"It was really nice to see, actually, the community coming together on both sides," the student added. (end)

