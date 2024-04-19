Enemy Attacks Nikopol District 20 Times In One Day With Artillery And Drones, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving 30,000 residents without electricity.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Throughout the day, the enemy fired at Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones. They dropped shells from UAVs. In total - two dozen attacks in the morning. The aggressor hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities," said Lysak. Read also:
Russians shell Nikopol
district: agricultural company, infrastructure facility and power line damaged
According to his information, a gymnasium, a utility company, an administrative building, 14 private houses, 11 outbuildings, and a greenhouse were damaged. A fire truck and passenger cars were damaged. Power equipment was damaged. Power lines were also damaged. 30 thousand subscribers in the district center are without electricity.
No people were injured during the attack.
As reported, air defense destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
