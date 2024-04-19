               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Chief Warns Against Cycle Of Retaliation In Mideast


4/19/2024 7:13:35 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 19 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated on Friday that it is high time to stop "the dangerous cycle of retaliation in the Middle East."
"The Secretary-General condemns any act of retaliation and appeals to the international community to work together to prevent any further development that could lead to devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond," reads a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
The statement followed rounds of reprisal missile and drone attacks by Iran and the Israel occupation entity, the latest of which targeted Isfahan, central Iran, on Friday morning. (end)
amm



MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108116862

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search