UN Chief Warns Against Cycle Of Retaliation In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 19 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated on Friday that it is high time to stop "the dangerous cycle of retaliation in the Middle East."

"The Secretary-General condemns any act of retaliation and appeals to the international community to work together to prevent any further development that could lead to devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond," reads a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The statement followed rounds of reprisal missile and drone attacks by Iran and the Israel occupation entity, the latest of which targeted Isfahan, central Iran, on Friday morning. (end)

