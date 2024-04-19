World Squash Federation And Alibaba Cloud Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The World Squash Federation (WSF), the international federation responsible for squash, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to further develop the sport and champion environmentally responsible sports practices.

WSF is poised to harness Alibaba Cloud's cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies to augment content, management and commercialisation. Moreover, WSF aims to innovate squash-themed e-sports by integrating cloud-based immersive interactions such as virtual reality.

WSF and Alibaba Cloud will also embark on sustainability initiatives designed to minimize the sport's carbon footprint.

Commenting on the partnership, WSF CEO William Louis-Marie said:“Our partnership with Alibaba Cloud embodies our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of squash. A key goal of WSF is to embrace technological innovation for the benefit of both amateur and professional athletes.”

“Leveraging Alibaba Cloud's digital prowess, we believe we can promote squash as it makes its debut as an official Olympic sport at the LA28 Olympic Games. We look forward to a robust and enduring partnership that will elevate squash to new heights around the world.”

“Alibaba Cloud is a global leader in the digital sector and we have every faith that its expertise across a broad range of industries will help squash continue its development in the lead up to, and after, its Olympic debut.”

Selina Yuan, President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said,“We are privileged to contribute our leading technology to the digital evolution of the squash community, advancing both the efficiency and the ecological footprint of the sport. Our partnership with the World Squash Federation reinforces our continuous commitment to sport innovation and our pledge to sustainability.”

About the World Squash Federation (WSF)

Formed in 1967, the World Squash Federation (WSF) is the International Federation for squash, including squash57. It is a member of the General Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and of the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF).

WSF has a membership of 123 National Squash Federations and a close working alliance with its five Continental Federations.

About Alibaba Cloud:

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud () is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.