Giuliani's Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas In Asset Search

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg Law) -- Rudolph Giuliani's creditors expanded their probe into the former New York mayor's finances, filing more than a dozen subpoenas in his bankruptcy case on Friday. The formal requests, filed Friday in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, were made by Giuliani's official committee of unsecured creditors, who are seeking to uncover any hidden assets they believe should be distributed to them. The committee served subpoenas to Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, president of his third-party litigation defense fund; Maria Ryan, who co-hosts a podcast with Giuliani; and to Giuliani's former assistant. The committee also filed document requests for corporate entities affiliated with Giuliani, and to Giuliani himself. The former assistant, Noelle Dunphy, is a member of that creditors committee, and has said she has access to 23,000 of Giuliani's personal emails. Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 last year, saying he was unable to pay a $148 million defamation judgment brought by Georgia election workers. The subpoenas filed Friday seek information about Giuliani's finances, including communications about his income, expenses, bank accounts, and small businesses. Trump Legal Fees The subpoena to Dunphy asks for“Documents and Communications concerning the nature of any legal services that Giuliani has performed, or continue to perform, for Donald J. Trump.” The creditors committee previously also hired a forensic accounting firm to probe his finances, including money tied to legal services done for former President Donald Trump. Dunphy sued Giuliani for sexual assault, harassment, and wage theft. In her complaint filed last year, she said Giuliani loaded his email account onto her computer, giving her access to his inbox.“Since Giuliani gave Ms. Dunphy access to his email account, she had access to information that was, upon information and belief, privileged, confidential, and highly sensitive,” Dunphy's complaint said. Giuliani has said he's owed about $2 million from the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee for legal fees related to the 2020 campaign. Creditors have considered suing Trump to recover those fees. Dunphy has access to emails“from, to, or concerning President Trump” and his family, as well as top Republican officials and advisers, according to her lawsuit. The unsecured creditors committee is represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Giuliani is represented by Berger Fischoff Shumer Wexler & Goodman LLP. The case is Rudolph W. Giuliani, Bankr. S.D.N.Y., No. 23-12055-shl, 4/19/24. To contact the reporter on this story: Evan Ochsner in Washington at ... To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anna Yukhananov at ... More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

