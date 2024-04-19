Brazil On Its Way To Becoming A Global Leader In Sustainable Aviation Fuel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's lush sugarcane fields, a sustainable revolution in aviation fuel production is rapidly gaining significant momentum.



This movement positions Brazil to become a global leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.



The United States has embraced Brazilian ethanol, incorporating it into the first SAF plant operated by LanzaJe in Georgia.



Brazilian mills like São Martinho are at the forefront, ready to export 13 to 15 million liters of SAF-compliant ethanol.



They've quickly secured international certifications, such as the Corsia standard, which enforces low emissions and deforestation prevention.







This compliance, upheld by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ensures the biofuel's purity through its lifecycle.



The shift toward ethanol-based SAF is driven by the growing threat electric vehicles pose to traditional biofuel markets.



By 2030, the SAF market is projected to require up to 9 billion liters of ethanol, about one-third of Brazil's current production.



Leading producers, including Raízen and BP Bunge Bioenergia, are prepared with Corsia and EPA certifications.



However, challenges remain, particularly in the U.S., where ethanol production must significantly reduce its carbon emissions.



Currently, emissions from American ethanol are nearly three times higher than those from Brazilian sugarcane ethanol.



As SAF production expands, particularly near the U.S. Gulf Coast, American producers are pressured to adopt more sustainable methods.











