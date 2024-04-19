Angola’S Global Effort To Retrieve $1.9 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola is spearheading a major international effort to recover nearly $1.9 billion tied to Carlos São Vicente, a businessman with Portuguese-Angolan roots.
Helder Pitta Grós, the nation's Attorney General, launched this campaign after a strategic Public Prosecution Service meeting. He announced the initiative to tackle corruption and economic crimes.
São Vicente, son-in-law of Angola's first President Agostinho Neto , has been convicted of multiple charges. These charges include embezzlement, tax fraud, and money laundering.
Assets located in Switzerland, Portugal, Singapore, Dubai, and Bermuda underscore São Vicente's downfall.
Additionally, they illustrate Angola's challenge in exerting its judicial authority on a global scale. Grós reported that negotiations are underway to repatriate these assets.
The efforts include reclaiming over a billion dollars from Switzerland, with a total nearing $2 billion aimed to be controlled or returned.
This recovery mission extends beyond financial retrieval to symbolize Angola's fight against corruption.
Grós expressed confidence in the support from international partners, despite the hurdles presented by various legal frameworks.
No significant obstacles have yet hindered the proceedings, hinting at a likely positive resolution for Angola.
Grós also drew comparisons between São Vicente's legal proceedings and those involving a former president's son.
This reflects the complexity of Angola's legal reforms and the accountability measures in high-stakes cases.
Additionally, the meeting addressed domestic challenges, particularly the shortage of legal professionals.
Plans are underway to appoint over 177 new magistrates to relieve the current strain.
