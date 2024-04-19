(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Cape Verde's economy brightened with an 11% rise in the Tourist Price Index (IPT) from the previous year.



The INE attributed this rise primarily to the thriving hotel, cafe, and restaurant sectors.



Meanwhile, sectors like vehicle rentals and entertainment saw a decrease in activity by 7.8%, showing a shift in consumer preferences.



Tourism remains a cornerstone of Cape Verde's economy , contributing about 25% to the nation's GDP, with the islands of Sal and Boavista leading the charge.



Impressively, the IPT surged to a historical peak of 141.99 points in late 2023, the highest since its inception in 2014.







Transitioning to trade dynamics, the first quarter of 2024 witnessed a robust performance in exports, which outpaced the growth in imports significantly.



The import price index climbed to 141.6 points, up 7.5% from the previous year. In stark contrast, the export price index jumped a remarkable 16.7% to 135.1 points.



This surge bolstered the terms of trade to 95.4%, up from 87.2% just a year prior.



Cape Verde's exports, led by fish products and followed by clothing and footwear, showcased the diversity of the nation's trade offerings.



The External Trade Price Index (ICE) tracked these monthly price shifts in trade, establishing a solid basis for understanding market trends.

Cabo Verde's Economic Resurgence: A Tale of Growth and Stability

Moreover, the Central Bank of Cape Verde noted a stronger financial landscape, driven by the solid banking and insurance sectors.



These sectors showed strong solvency and profitability, stabilizing the economy. Yet, risks remain due to reliance on institutional funding.



These intertwined developments narrate a story of resilience and strategic growth in Cape Verde.



The island nation continues to navigate global economic challenges, bolstered by its dynamic tourism sector and a burgeoning trade environment.



This story of economic resurgence paints a promising picture of Cape Verde's path toward sustained prosperity and stability.

MENAFN19042024007421016031ID1108116819