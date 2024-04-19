Brazil’S Lingering Dollar Reliance Amid Fiscal Strategy Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank of Brazil, emphasized on Friday that Brazil's economy still significantly depends on the US dollar.



This statement came despite government strategies initiated in the early 2000s aimed at reducing foreign debt and boosting domestic borrowing.



During a lecture organized by the International Monetary Fund , Campos Neto highlighted the delicate balance required in foreign exchange interventions.



He stressed that the Central Bank intervenes only to address market malfunctions without distorting the financial system.



He explained that neither extreme-over-intervention nor total non-intervention-is beneficial, as both could lead to mismanagement of the national currency.







Campos Neto elaborated on the nuanced impact of currency appreciation.



He noted that if the Brazilian real strengthens because of increased dollar purchases, it likely reflects heightened market perceptions of risk.



He advocated for a foreign exchange rate that accurately represents economic realities, cautioning against misinterpretations that could mislead financial strategies.



In Brazil's scenario, aggressive currency market interventions could drive investors towards alternative assets, seeking shelter from potential volatility.



This shift could adversely affect the country's interest rates and disrupt the public debt management process.







Campos Neto's Perspective on Brazil's Debt Transition

Campos Neto countered the notion that transitioning from external to internal debt has shielded Brazil from dollar fluctuations.



He pointed out the ongoing influence of foreign investors in the bond market.









Many of these investors need to exchange significant amounts of dollars into reais to purchase Brazilian bonds; hence, movements in interest rates can still sway the demand for dollars.









He reminded his audience that issuing debt in local currency has its benefits.



It's crucial to acknowledge that this strategy stems from substituting external debt with more manageable, long-term domestic liabilities.









Brazil's financial landscape reflects reduced but lingering dependency, showcasing ongoing global interconnectivity in financial markets.

