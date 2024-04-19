Ibovespa Ends Higher Amidst Dividend Payouts And Stabilized Global Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, the closing bell on Friday heralded a small victory for the Ibovespa, the country's primary stock index, which climbed by 0.8% to reach 125,100 points-an uptick of nearly 1,000 points.



Despite this weekly win, the index still recorded a slight overall decline of 0.76%, marking its third successive week in the red.



The upbeat session dovetailed with a significant drop in the commercial dollar rate to R$5.19, easing pressures on Brazil's Central Bank and tempering inflation fears momentarily.



Internationally, the mood in financial markets improved, partly due to easing tensions in the Middle East.



A measured response from Israel to a previous attack by Iran hinted at a temporary halt in the conflict.







This reassured investors and positively influenced risk assets, though vigilance on the global stage persisted.



Back in the United States, the stock markets showed mixed results as investors digested the implications of the Federal Reserve's next moves.









Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, pointed out a pivotal shift in market sentiment.



This followed unexpected U.S. inflation data released in March, which reshaped economic expectations worldwide.















Market Recap

Oil markets fluctuated, initially surging due to geopolitics, retracting, then climbing again in a turbulent sequence.









This volatility was underscored at a United Nations Security Council meeting, where the delicate situation in the Middle East was a prime focus.









Domestically, Petrobras (PETR4) shares rose 2.21% on news of potentially distributing 100% of its retained extraordinary dividends.

















Another major headline was the retail sector's Petz (PETZ3), which soared by 41.71% after announcing a strategic merger with Cobasi.



This move potentially creates a dominant force in the competitive pet market.

















Amid these economic upturns, Brazil's political scene remains fraught with tension between the executive and legislative branches.



It is closely watched by the markets, as these conflicts could significantly impact fiscal policies.









Stakeholders are keenly focusing on critical economic indicators and corporate decisions on the horizon for next week. They are watching for developments that could shape broader economic trends.

MENAFN19042024007421016031ID1108116815