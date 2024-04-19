Newzchain Launches Podcast To Boost Startup Ecosystem, Announces $NEWZ Token With $500K Giveaway

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 20th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , AI and blockchain-powered content platform, Newzchain unveils“The Newzchain Podcast”' to highlight startup journeys and expert insights, alongside gearing up for its $NEWZ token launch aimed at enhancing user engagement and ecosystem value.







Newzchain , a decentralized content platform powered by blockchain and AI, has launched“ The Newzchain Podcast ” – a platform that amplifies the voices of startup founders and industry experts. With months of preparation and dedication, the podcast promises to deliver engaging conversations, insightful interviews, and actionable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. The Newzchain Podcast is available across all major platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, and more.

“Newzchain is designed to revolutionize how startup narratives are shared and experienced. Our mission is to empower startups, innovators, and tech enthusiasts. We're crafting an ecosystem that will fuel the spirit of entrepreneurship,” said Suptotthita Neogi, co-founder of Newzchain.



“Our approach is underpinned by the fusion of two transformative technologies - blockchain and artificial intelligence. This dynamic duo isn't just tech jargon; it's the driving force behind our ad-free, reliable platform.”







In addition, Newzchain is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its utility token, $NEWZ . Designed to incentivize user engagement, facilitate transactions, and drive value within the Newzchain ecosystem, the token launch represents a significant milestone in the platform's evolution. As part of the launch, Newzchain is conducting a giveaway campaign, offering $500K worth of $NEWZ to 50 lucky winners.

Founded with a vision to empower startups and revolutionize the media landscape, Newzchain has emerged as a beacon of innovation in the realm of decentralized media platforms and has cemented its position as a global hub for startup enthusiasts. Within a short span of 8 months, it has attracted readers from across the globe, including countries such as India, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Canada, Romania, Singapore, Indonesia, and others, reflecting its universal appeal and impact on the global startup ecosystem.

Last week, Newzchain achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 600 stories and articles on its platform. Each piece of content is meticulously curated to provide valuable insights, news, and stories from the world of technology and entrepreneurship. From groundbreaking innovations to inspiring success stories, Newzchain is dedicated to showcasing the best of the startup ecosystem.

As Newzchain continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to its mission of empowering startups, fostering innovation, and reshaping the future of media. With a thriving community of readers, content creators, and stakeholders, Newzchain is poised to lead the charge toward a more decentralized and inclusive media landscape.