Socialbox.Biz And Partners Making Lasting Impact On #Earthday2024 And Beyond

(MENAFN- Pressat) Instead of recycling old tech, local reuse can reduce scope 3 emissions and increase social impact.

For #EarthDay2024, we challenged our existing and prospective partners to make donations that would leave a lasting impact. We know all too well the extent to which a single laptop can give hope to someone in need. It can truly put someone on track for immeasurable success by connecting them with educational and career opportunities that would not have been otherwise possible.

We are pleased to announce that our #EarthDay2024 initiatives have been successful. We have had the pleasure of partnering with enterprises and organisations who want to leave a legacy of giving and eco-consciousness on the world to make advances in the realm of tech recycling. Instead of recycling old tech, local reuse can reduce scope 3 emissions and increase social impact. We accept these donations and then continue on by wiping all donations clear of data and then uploading open source software. This open source software is also crucial for our recipients, giving them productivity and communication tools they need to better their lives.

Over the past decade donations have been carried out through respected charity organisations such as Migrant Help UK, Age UK London, C4WS, British Red Cross, The Passage and others across the United Kingdom. These organisations provide much-needed support for those in need including homeless people, elderly, and refugees.

Laptop and Macbook donations have created lasting change in the lives of recipients. Very recently, SocialBox began a ComptiaA+ program in which candidates can receive their certification in order to work in IT. We are proud to announce that our first student is currently studying for their ComptiaA+ certification. The aim is to continue growing this program so that more people emerging from homeless shelters can take computer classes such as this one, which are practical for all ages and backgrounds including the elderly and refugees.

There are mountains of old computers and tech in London alone, but you have the power to change the future. Partnering with SocialBox is a pledge to a more eco-friendly way of ridding your organisation of old tech, but it's also a promise to those in need. Connect with us today to see how you can make a lasting impact with us.