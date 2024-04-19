Day 4: Frantic Searches In Jhelum For Missing Amid Pouring Rain

The three missing persons include Showkat Ahmad, who sacrificed his life to save his son, Haziq Showkat, and another minor boy, Farhan Parray.

Reports said that despite the challenging weather, civilian volunteers, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army's MARCOS were tirelessly continuing the operation in the Jehlum waters. As of now, no traces of the missing individuals have been found, they said.

Abdul Rashid, ASI SDRF, said the efforts to retrieve the bodies continue despite the adverse weather conditions.“It has been raining since yesterday, and we are continuing our searches to locate the body. We have deployed multiple boats in the water, and our efforts are ongoing to locate the missing body.”

The officer said two boats were deployed to search near Chattabal Veer, but no significant findings were made.

Meanwhile, people, including religious clerics, have been visiting the bereaved families to offer condolences and pray for the safe recovery of the missing individuals.

All Possible Efforts Underway: IGP

Inspector General of Police V.K Birdi on Friday said that all efforts are underway to recover the three persons gone missing after a boat capsize incident here on Tuesday.



Birdi, talking to the media, said that the search operation is continuing amid inclement weather conditions.



“All efforts are being made to recover the three missing bodies to bring respite to the grieving families,” Birdi said.



“Nothing new can be said as of now given as we continue to look for the missing persons,” the police officer said.



Replying to a query regarding the teams part of the operation, the top police officer said, SDRF, NDRF, River Police, Marcos and wings of paramilitary are part of the ongoing operation.



“We hope that the operation culminates successfully,” he said.



The police officer earlier in the day met the bereaved families and extended his condolences and support over the tragic incident.



Pertinent to mention here that at least six persons died and five others were rescued, with three others still at large, after a boat capsized at Gandbal Batwara in Srinagar.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now