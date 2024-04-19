(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ecora Resources PLC

Stocks in Play

4/19/2024 - 12:03 PM EST - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of April will be payable on May 15, to unitholders of record as at April 30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.02 at $5.10.









