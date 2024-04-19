(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dundee, Nevgold, Omni-Lite Hit 52-Week Highs on News
Ivanhoe at 52-Week High on News
UniDoc Hits 52-Week High on News
Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday
ADF, West Red Lake Gold at 52-Week Highs on News
Alphamin, Aris, Aya Gold at 52-Week Highs Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.19 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.28 Friday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 Friday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.34 Friday. No news stories available today.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.04 Friday. No news stories available today.
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Friday. No news stories available today.
Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.71 Friday. No news stories available today.
Karora Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 Friday. No news stories available today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 Friday. No news stories available today.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Power Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.37 Friday. No news stories available today.
