Palestinian Pres. Warns Against Israel Occupation Incursion Into Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cautioned Friday against the Israeli occupation's ground incursion into the Palestinian city of Rafah, stressing that the move will lead to "deadly humanitarian catastrophes and massacres".

Abbas made the statement while receiving Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Palestine news agency (Wafa) reported.

The agency quoted Abbas as calling on the international community to immediately intervene to halt the Israeli occupation aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and crimes committed by "terrorist" settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

He lauded the countries' positions, which supported justice and rights by voting at the UN Security Council in favor of granting Palestine's state a UN full membership, which was blocked by the "unfair" US veto.

Abbas commended supportive stances of Bahrain and Arab countries to Palestinian people's rights to freedom, independence and ending occupation.

Meanwhile, Al-Zayani, King Hamad bin Isa's envoy, conveyed the King's greetings to President Abbas, affirming that the Palestinian cause and Palestinians' legitimate rights will top the Arab summit's agenda to be hosted by Bahrain in May, the agency noted.

On Thursday, the 15-member UN Security Council was not able to approve a resolution on giving Palestine a full membership proposed by Algeria as the US vetoed the move.

The Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza has killed so far more than 33,000 Palestinians and wounded over 76,000 others, according to health authorities in Gaza. (end)

