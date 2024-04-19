Türkiye Calls For Restraint On All Sides As Israel-Iran Tensions Rise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amid mounting tensions sparked by an Israeli attack on Iran'sembassy in Damascus, Türkiye on Friday called on all parties toexercise restraint, stressing the importance of preventing furtherescalation, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

"In light of the latest developments, it is becomingincreasingly evident that the tensions that were initially causedby Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus riskturning into a permanent conflict," the Turkish Foreign Ministrysaid in a statement.

The ministry urged "all parties to refrain from steps that couldlead to a wider conflict."

"The priority of the international community should be to stopthe massacre in Gaza and to ensure lasting peace in our region byestablishing a Palestinian state," it said.

Tension escalated further between Iran and Israel after Tehranlaunched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to theApril 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven militaryadvisers were killed.

The ministry statement came after a reported Israeli attack onIran as sounds of heavy explosions were heard in at least twoIranian cities in the wee hours of Friday morning amid an allegedIsraeli attack inside Iran.