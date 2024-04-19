Azerbaijan Notes Increase In Number Of Taxpayers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

As of April 1st, 2024, there were 1,537,952 taxpayers registeredin the country's tax system, of which 87.3% were individuals and12.7% were legal entities and other organisations, Azernewsreports, citing the Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, thetotal number of taxpayers increased by 7.5%, including a 7.4%increase in the number of individuals (accounting for 86.5% of thetotal increase) and an 8% increase in the number of legal entities(accounting for 13.5% of the total increase). The special share oflegal entities in the total number of taxpayers is 12.7%. Thenumber of commercial entities amounted to 179,026 units, increasingby 8.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

In January-March 2024, a total of 2,825 commercial entities wereregistered with the state, of which 2,544 (90.1%) were domesticallyinvested and 281 (9.9%) were foreign-invested. Of the registeredcommercial entities, 2,198 (77.8%) were registered electronically,while 627 (19.3%) were registered on paper, with 738 of them (22.2%of the total registration) ensuring registration for VATpurposes.

The special share of e-registration of domestically investedlimited liability companies registered in January-March accountedfor 86.8%. Out of the 2,198 commercial entities registeredelectronically, 1,892 were registered with Asan Imza, and 306 wereregistered through new methods.

As of April 1st, 2024, the number of active VAT payers in thecomposition of commercial entities registered with the stateamounted to 36,134 units, increasing by 14% compared to thecorresponding period of 2023. The special share of VAT payers inthe total registration is 31.5%.