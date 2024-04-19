Registration For The Azercell-Supported Techcell Hackathon Is Now Open

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell and UFAZ are proud to announce their latestcollaboration

Registration is now open for the "Techcell" hackathon, poweredby“Azercell Telecom” LLC and French-Azerbaijani University together students from all universities in Azerbaijan,this hackathon will tackle real-world challenges in informationtechnology, cybersecurity, and mobile networks.

Students with foundational knowledge in these areas are invitedto form teams of three and apply through the platform by May 6th. Followingan initial screening, 30 teams will advance to the final stage,hosted at UFAZ on May 18-19, with winners unveiled on May 27. Thetop three teams will secure prestigious prizes.

This event aims to identify talented young individuals withtechnical skills and innovative ideas, fostering their development, the "Techcell" hackathon marks the third edition of thissuccessful partnership.

For hackathon rules, evaluation criteria, and registrationdetails, students can visit the official website . Any queries can bedirected to the organizers at [email protected] .

“Azercell Telecom” LLC extends its best wishes to all hackathonparticipants!