State Property Fund Held Eight Successful Privatization Auctions In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From April 15 to 19, the State Property Fund held eight successful online privatization auctions in the Prozorro system for a total of UAH 28.5 million.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Fund's press service on Facebook .

"45 participants competed for the ownership of the facilities," the statement reads.

It is noted that the most expensive lot of the week was a complex of buildings in the Dnipro region. Eight bidders took part in the auction, and the cost of the facility increased to more than UAH 22 million.

The second lot in terms of the final cost was a building for keeping animals and preparing feed in Cherkasy region. Thirteen bidders competed for the ownership of the asset, and the price of the property increased from the starting price of UAH 727,250 to UAH 4.2 million, i.e. more than 5 times.

Next week, the Fund's team plans to hold 20 online auctions for the privatization of state property. The proposals include single property complexes, administrative buildings and warehouses.

As Ukrinform reported, in January-March 2024, the State Property Fund of Ukraine transferred UAH 650 million to the budget as a result of privatization auctions.