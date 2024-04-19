Yermak And Szijjártó Agree On Bilateral Meeting Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, agreed by phone to hold a bilateral meeting next week.

This is reported by the press service of the Presidential Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Within the framework of an ongoing dialogue, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.

The interlocutors noted progress on key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting next week, and after that - a telephone conversation to assess the results and plan further steps," the statement said.

As noted, Yermak and Szijjártó emphasized that "bilateral communication is going according to plan."

The press service of the Presidential Office informs that the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Hungarian Foreign Minister also agreed to continue to make joint efforts to facilitate a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary in the near future.

As reported, earlier Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on TVN24 that Hungary is blocking the provision of 450 million euros of compensation from the European budget to Poland for weapons previously provided to Ukraine. This makes it difficult for Warsaw to provide Kyiv with further military aid packages.

