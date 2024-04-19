Ohryzko: ATACMS Missiles Will Allow Ukraine To Accelerate Russia's Defeat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Long-range ATACMS missiles will allow Ukraine to accelerate Russia's defeat, and the recent "explosive" events in Dzhankoy are a vivid example of this.

This opinion was expressed by Volodymyr Ohryzko, former Foreign Minister of Ukraine and head of the Center for Russian Studies, in an interview with Ukrinform , answering the question of what a separate provision of House Speaker Mike Johnson's bill means, which provides that the White House should "as soon as possible" transfer long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

"Will Ukraine eventually receive these missiles? I hope so, that it will help convince Biden. After all, these weapons will allow us to accelerate Russia's defeat. The recent "explosive" events in Dzhankoy, where a significant amount of important enemy equipment was destroyed, is a vivid example of this," said Ohryzko.

However, everything will still depend on US President Joe Biden.

"This is the provision of the bill... There is a phrase there: "Biden may postpone the delivery if he determines that the transfer of ATACMS will harm the national security interests of the United States." That is, it will all depend on the head of the White House: if he wants to transfer it, he will not. If he does not, he will be obliged to explain his decision to the Congressional Defense Committee, the Senate Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committee, and the House Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committee," the diplomat said.

According to him, on the one hand, this gives Republicans, from a purely domestic political point of view, the opportunity to criticize Biden.

"Like, you see, Johnson proposed this option, and therefore we, the Republicans, demand that the Democratic president provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. And he's delaying the decision because he's afraid of the risk of escalation, but he's wrong, so we're going to scold him for it, put pressure on him, and so on. Now, everything that is being done in America should be viewed solely through the prism of the interests of each political force, and nothing more. That is, this is a certain trick on Johnson's part to put Biden on the spot," Ohryzko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the House Appropriations Committee introduced a bill that provides for "emergency supplemental appropriations in connection with the situation in Ukraine and to cover related expenses during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes."

According to the document, USD 60.84 billion will be allocated for these needs, of which USD 23.2 billion will be used to replenish US weapons, stockpiles, and defense equipment.