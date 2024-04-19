Primary Psychological Aid Centers Open In Shopping Centers In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, primary psychological care centers have been opened in three shopping centers, and four more are being prepared.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Yuriy Shparaga, deputy director of the Social Policy Department of the Kharkiv City Council.

"These are primary psychological aid centers where specialists provide free counseling. During the first two weeks of operation, dozens of people have applied. The information will be disseminated, and I think there will be more requests. Not everyone is ready to go to an office with a sign on the door that says "Psychologist," but it is easier to get anonymous advice and support right in the store building, lost among the customers," said Shparaga.

Photo: CF "Resilience of Ukraine"

According to him, the project is being implemented thanks to philanthropists, and the initiative belongs to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"This idea came up after meetings with the townspeople. It is about the initial visit to a psychologist. A person who is worried about something, who feels that something is wrong with him or her, will be oriented and consulted. The psychologist will determine whether consultations and the help of a doctor are needed. Depending on the situation, whether the person has a sleep disorder, anxiety, depression, or some family problems," Shparaga said.

Photo: CF "Resilience of Ukraine"

Psychologists are currently working in the Nikolsky and French Boulevard shopping and entertainment centers and in the Klas supermarket at 128 B Traktorobudivnykiv Ave. In a week, a psychological aid center will open in the Dafi shopping center in Saltovka, for a total of 7 locations of free assistance.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the Ministry of Health, in 2023, about 135,000 patients complained of mental health problems.

First photo: Yuriy Shparaha