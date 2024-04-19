Anti-Aircraft Gunners Shoot Down Four Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Odesa region, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed four enemy reconnaissance drones during the day.
The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, on April 19, 2024, in the Odesa region, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed four Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement said. Read also:
Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa
region, one injured
As reported, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian-launched Shahed-136/131 attack drone over the Black Sea in the Odesa region.
MENAFN19042024000193011044ID1108116545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.