Anti-Aircraft Gunners Shoot Down Four Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Odesa Region

"During the day, on April 19, 2024, in the Odesa region, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed four Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement said.

