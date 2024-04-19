Russians Attack Rescuers With Drone In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers were attacked by a drone while eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
According to the State Emergency Service, while rescuers were extinguishing a fire, Russian troops fired a drone at a fire truck. Read also:
Woman's body recovered from rubble of high-rise building in Dnipropetrovsk
region
No one was injured among the fire and rescue personnel.
As reported earlier, the State Emergency Service announced an increase in the intensity of enemy attacks on emergency workers during rescue operations.
MENAFN19042024000193011044ID1108116544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.