Russians Attack Rescuers With Drone In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers were attacked by a drone while eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the State Emergency Service, while rescuers were extinguishing a fire, Russian troops fired a drone at a fire truck.

Woman's body recovered from rubble of high-rise building inregion

No one was injured among the fire and rescue personnel.

As reported earlier, the State Emergency Service announced an increase in the intensity of enemy attacks on emergency workers during rescue operations.