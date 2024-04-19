State Sec.: U.S. Not Involved In Strikes On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, April 19 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his country was not involved in a reported predawn aerial strike inside Iran and reiterated opposition to a looming offensive into Rafah.

"The reports that you've seen, I'm not going to speak to that except to say that the United States has not been involved in any offensive operations," Blinken said during a press conference following a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in Capri, Italy.

The G7 is focused on avoiding a wider war in the region, he said.

The US secretary of state affirmed that the G7 commits to averting escalation in the region and calling on all parties to exercise self-restraint.

Iranian TV reported earlier in the day that strong explosions had rattled the country's province of Esfahan, but its nuclear facilities were not affected. (end)

mn









