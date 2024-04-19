Palestine Pres. Adviser: US Veto Okays To Continue Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, April 19 (KUNA) -- Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Palestinian Presidential adviser, said Friday the US veto against approving a resolution on granting Palestine a full UN membership gave a "green light" to the Israeli occupation forces to continue the war of "genocide" and violate international law.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement over the telephone, Al-Habbash said the US veto confirms double standards adopted by the United States in dealing with the Palestinian cause.

He held the US Administration accountable for the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip against Palestinians.

The veto shows contradictions of the US, which claims that it backs a two-state solution, he said.

Al-Habbash noted that the US prevented the international institution from implementing this way when it used veto against Palestine at the UNSC.

He stressed Palestine's legitimate right to embody its legal and political status at the UN, saying that Palestinian people have full rights to have an independent state to enjoy peace, security and sovereignty.

Recognizing Palestine's state contributes to achieving peace and stability, and paves the way for a two-state solution, the adviser made clear.

On Thursday, the 15-member UN Security Council was not able to approve a resolution on giving Palestine a full membership proposed by Algeria as the US vetoed the move. (end)

aff







MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108116433