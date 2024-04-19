Jordan FM Urges Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 19 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi underlined Friday the need to stop the serious regional escalation and reaffirmed that his country would not allow Iran or Israeli occupation to use it as a "battlefield".

He made the remark in a telephone contact with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdullahian, saying that Jordan would permit neither Iran nor Israel to breach its airspace, the Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.

The Jordanian foreign minister stressed that the ongoing spike in violence should not disregard the fact that the Gaza Strip has been under continued Israeli occupation aggressions. (end)

