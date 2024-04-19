Man Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi Park

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a Delhi park on Friday, having allegedly committed suicide, police said.

The deceased was identified as Satya Narayan, 37, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-2.

Police said that at 7.21 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a dead body in the Harkesh Nagar Park behind Deepalaya Public School was received in Okhla Industrial Area police station and a police team rushed to the spot.

"The identity of the deceased was established as Satya Narayan, a native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. During the enquiry, it revealed that Narayan was a chronic TB patient and around midnight on Thursday, he told his wife about his anxiety and nervousness and left the house for some fresh air," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

He said that no external injury was found on the body of the deceased.

"Forensic experts along with the Crime team were also called to the spot and the scene of the crime was inspected and photographs were taken. Apparently, Narayan has committed suicide," the DCP said, adding that a post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS and the body has been handed over to the family members.

"As per law, further proceedings under Sections 174 of the CrPC are being initiated," he said.