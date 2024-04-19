KCR To Intensify BRS Campaign With Bus Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on a bus yatra in Telangana from April 22 to intensify the party's campaign for next month's Lok Sabha polls, the party announced on Friday.

The former Chief Minister plans to cover 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies during the bus yatra, which will conclude on May 10.

Party spokesman Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, seeking permission for the bus yatra, and handed over the detailed tour programme of KCR.

The BRS leader mentioned that since all officials work under the Election Commission during the election time, he requested the CEO to direct the police officials concerned to make proper security arrangements for the bus yatra.

He also urged the CEO to identify and focus on the sensitive areas and if necessary, mobilise central forces.

Vasudeva Reddy also complained that the ruling Congress is attacking BRS workers and social media warriors and removing the flexes and banners of his party, and demanded that the EC ensure transparent and peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said during the bus yatra, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, would meet people and assure them to resolve the problems they face.

BRS leaders believe KCR's bus yatra will boost the morale of the party cadre. After losing power to Congress in the elections held in November 2023, the BRS has received a series of setbacks with five sitting MPs, three MLAs and other elected representatives jumping over to the Congress or the BJP.

KCR had Thursday predicted that political turbulence will begin in the state after next month's Lok Sabha elections, and believes whatever happens will be good for the BRS. He also claimed that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him.