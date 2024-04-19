Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KUDELSKI SA

19.04.2024 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority All members of the Board of Directors were proposed for re-election and re-elected Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland – April 19, 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. All proposals of the Board of Directors were accepted by a strong majority. 59 shareholders were represented corresponding to 64,105,553 shares out of a total of 97,692,064 shares. The shareholders approved the 2023 annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements, the Group's 2023 consolidated accounts and profit allocation, as well as the report on non-financial matters. They also approved the compensation report for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, the changes in articles of incorporation, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2023. Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year. PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Olivier Colomb, public notary in Morges, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period. Note To download the 2023 Annual Report, please click here. Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to ....

About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit . Contacts Marc Demierre

Kudelski Group

Director Corporate Communications

+41 79 190 17 09

... Marc Ausoni

Kudelski Group

Senior Vice President – Internal Audit and Investor Relations

+41 21 732 05 49

...

News Source: Kudelski Group



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Kudelski Group route de Genève 22-24 1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne Switzerland Phone: +41 21 732 01 01 Fax: +41 21 732 01 00 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: CH0012268360 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1885159



End of News EQS News Service