Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Closes On Multimillion-Dollar Warrant Exercise Offering, Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty, has closed on its warrant exercise offering. According to the announcement, the exercise comprised certain existing warrants to purchase 2,399,744 shares of LGVN Class A common stock; the warrants were originally issued in October 2023 and April 2024. The proceeds from the warrant exercise offering will be combined with a public offering, which closed earlier this month; together the two transactions resulted in approximately $11.4 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and standard offering expenses. The company anticipates using funds from the offerings to support the ongoing clinical and regulatory development of Lomecel-B(TM) for the treatment of several disease states and indications, including HLHS and Alzheimer's disease; funds may also be used to obtain regulatory approvals as well as for capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

