Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI), BOXABL Collaboration Spotlighted In Latest Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has been featured in an interview with Proactive. DLMI CEO Brian J. Esposito joined Proactive's Steve Darling to discuss the company's long-term real estate vision and its collaboration with BOXABL, Inc., a modular home building company. In the interview, Esposito stated that DLMI's announcement and partnership with BOXABL mark a pivotal moment in expanding the use cases of BOXABL technology. DLMI and BOXABL, Esposito said, aim to identify, design and develop aesthetically pleasing communities known as Boxable Villages. Esposito also shed light on how Diamond Lake is going to provide BOXABL with the opportunity to take big leaps forward, saying,“We are excited to take the great work that this team at BOXABL has done and bring it into more of a development landscape, where it can be a mass roll out as opposed to it just being a one-off, sitting in someone's backyard or starting to be developed in some small government land that's been gifted. So, for us, this could be the future of housing – I know it's the future of housing.”
About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.
Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at
