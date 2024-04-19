Bath & Body Works Named To USA Today's List Of“America's Customer Service Champions”

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on USA Today's list of America's Customer Service Champions. In partnership with the data analysis company Plant A Insights, USA Today surveyed 33,000 U.S. consumers who provided over 519,000 company reviews. Respondents evaluated businesses according to overall customer experience as well as the quality of service delivery across seven key categories important to consumers.

USA Today's list recognizes industry leaders in customer service across 67 sectors, including service providers, brick-and-mortar retailers, and online stores, and the results captured represent one of the largest independent customer experience studies in the U.S.

Bath & Body Works has been a global leader in fragrance for more than three decades. Currently the brand's products can be found in approximately 40% of U.S. households, and many more around the world. Bath & Body Works continues to build on that proven success by meeting their customer needs and expanding into new categories like laundry, haircare, lip care. Additionally, the brand continues to reach new audiences by broadening its award-winning men's assortment.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are passionate in our focus and care for them,” says Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer for Bath & Body Works.“Key to this work is the delivery of exceptional, seamless shopping experiences in stores and online that bring the power of fragrance to life. We work relentlessly each day to deepen customer engagement and strengthen the emotional connection to our brand, while offering a level service that sets us apart and defines who we are.”

Further driving that customer connection is the brand's nationwide loyalty program, now at over 37 million active members. My Bath & Body Works Rewards allows customers to earn points to redeem free products, offers early access to exclusive members-only events and collections, and provides special birthday gifts to surprise and delight. Bath & Body Works continues to evolve their loyalty program to further strengthen the experience they deliver for their customers.

In addition to making USA Today's list of America's Customer Service Champions, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Customer Experience All-Stars by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

Best Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal

America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

America's Best Large Employers by Forbes A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks .